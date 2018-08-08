Recently named a BBC New Generation Artist, Esther Yoo first came to international attention in 2010 when, aged 16, she became the youngest prize winner of the 10th International Sibelius Violin Competition. In 2012, the American-Korean violinist was also one of the youngest ever prize winners of the Queen Elisabeth Competition.

Esther begins the 2014/15 season performing with the Philharmonia Orchestra and Vladimir Ashkenazy on a major tour to Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Lima and Bogota. She also debuts with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Hallé, Philharmonie Südwestfalen, Bilkent Symphony Orchestra (Turkey) and Orquesta Filarmonica de Santiago (Chile), and performs again with the Philharmonia in the UK.

Last season, she recorded the Glazunov and Sibelius concertos with the Philharmonia Orchestra and Ashkenazy. She also made her London concerto debut with the orchestra under the late Lorin Maazel, following their collaboration on a 2012 tour to China and Korea. Other recent highlights include performances with the Finnish Radio Symphony, Helsinki Philharmonic, BBC Scottish Symphony, Warsaw Philharmonic, Tenerife Symphony, Hong Kong Philharmonic and Seoul Philharmonic orchestras, as well as the Orchestre National de Belgique. She performs regularly with the Czech Virtuosi Chamber and Nuove Musiche orchestras.

Festival appearances include the Seoul International Music Festival (featuring Bach’s Double Concerto with Maxim Vengerov), Kamermuziek Houtland Festival (Belgium), Festival du Château de Chambord (France) and Dvořák Prague Festival. Recent recitals include the Flâneries Musicales de Reims (France) and a number of engagements throughout Belgium, The Netherlands and Qatar.

Born in the U.S. and raised in Europe, Esther Yoo began playing the violin at the age of 4 and made her concerto debut aged 8. In 2006, she was given First Prize in the Junior Section of the International Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition and also the European Union Award for Music Art for Youth. She is currently a student of Ana Chumachenco in the Excellence Bachelor Programme at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater in Munich and of Augustin Dumay in the Artist Diploma Programme at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Brussels. Prior to this, she worked with Zakhar Bron, Leonid Kerbel and Berent Korfker.

Esther plays the 1704 “Prince Obolensky” Stradivarius, generously lent to her by a private collector.