Pete TownshendOf The Who. Born 19 May 1945
Pete Townshend Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Dennis Blandford Townshend (born 19 May 1945) is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, best known as the lead guitarist, backing and occasional lead vocalist, and principal songwriter for the rock band the Who. His career with the Who spans over 50 years, during which time the band grew to be considered one of the most important and influential rock bands of the 20th century.
Pete Townshend is the main songwriter for the Who, having written well over 100 songs for the band's 11 studio albums, including concept albums and the rock operas Tommy and Quadrophenia, plus popular rock radio staples such as Who's Next, and dozens more that appeared as non-album singles, bonus tracks on reissues, and tracks on rarities compilations such as Odds & Sods (1974). He has also written more than 100 songs that have appeared on his solo albums, as well as radio jingles and television theme songs. Although known primarily as a guitarist, he also plays keyboards, banjo, accordion, harmonica, ukulele, mandolin, violin, synthesiser, bass guitar, and drums, on his own solo albums, several Who albums and as a guest contributor to an array of other artists' recordings. He is self-taught on all of the instruments he plays and has never had any formal training.
Brian chats to The Who guitarist about their early career
Brian Matthew meets Pete Townshend
Pete Townshend Tracks
Sort by
Face The Face
Bargain
Till the Rivers All Run Dry
Time Is Passing
My Generation
Let My Love Open The Door
Rough Boys
Keep On Working
Annie
April Fool
Nothing Is Everything
Love Reign O'Er Me
Hiding Out
The Kids Are Alright
Pinball Wizard
Pictures of Lily
Substitute
Pinball Wizard [demo]
We're Not Gonna Take It
The Sea Refuses No River
Sensation
Street In The City
Initial Machine Experiments
Silly Little Man
Chameleon
Love Reign O'er Me (feat. Alfie Boe & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)
The Rock (feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Rachel Fuller)
Give Blood
