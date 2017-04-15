AnalogikFormed 2002
Analogik
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb0ebbf3-ea95-4391-a365-d0d679c132a9
Analogik Biography (Wikipedia)
Analogik is a Danish band from Aarhus. The group members are: Asger Strandby on turntables with a laptop; Jesper Kobberøs on guitar, flute and air organ; Theis Bror on saxophone; and Magnus Damgaard on bass guitar and the double bass. Sometimes they are accompanied on stage by Jonathan Feigh on the violin or Max Buthke on percussion.
The band formed in 2002. Their first album Søens Folk came out in 2006. Their latest album New Seeland received positive reviews.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Analogik Tracks
Sort by
Fandango
Analogik
Fandango
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fandango
Last played on
Camel Clap Break
Analogik
Camel Clap Break
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Camel Clap Break
Last played on
Analogik Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist