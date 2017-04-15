Analogik is a Danish band from Aarhus. The group members are: Asger Strandby on turntables with a laptop; Jesper Kobberøs on guitar, flute and air organ; Theis Bror on saxophone; and Magnus Damgaard on bass guitar and the double bass. Sometimes they are accompanied on stage by Jonathan Feigh on the violin or Max Buthke on percussion.

The band formed in 2002. Their first album Søens Folk came out in 2006. Their latest album New Seeland received positive reviews.