Hemlata (born 16 August 1954, Hyderabad) is an Indian leading playback singer in Bollywood since the late 1970s. She is classically trained. She established herself in film, concerts, television and music.

She was nominated for Filmfare Best Female Playback Award five times in the period of 1977–81 and won once for Chitchor in 1977 for her classical rendition of "Tu Jo Mere Sur Mein" which was duet with K.J. Yesudas, composed by Ravindra Jain.[citation needed]