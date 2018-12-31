Morris AlbertBorn 7 September 1951
Morris Albert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951-09-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb09fcfb-8bba-4efb-8b23-332fba448fc1
Morris Albert Biography (Wikipedia)
Morris Albert (born Maurício Alberto Kaisermann; 7 September 1951 in São Paulo, SP, Brazil) is a Brazilian singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Morris Albert Tracks
Sort by
Feelings
Morris Albert
Feelings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feelings
Last played on
My Dear Companion
Edwards, Kenny, HARRIS, EMMYLOU, Lee, Morris Albert, Lindley, David, O'Connor, O'Connor, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris & Linda Ronstadt
My Dear Companion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0220zb9.jpglink
My Dear Companion
Wildflowers
Dolly Parton
Wildflowers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0220zb9.jpglink
Wildflowers
To Know Him Is to Love Him
Cooder, Ry, Edwards, Kenny, Russ Kunkel, Russ, Lee, Morris Albert, Lindley, David, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris & Linda Ronstadt
To Know Him Is to Love Him
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0220zb9.jpglink
To Know Him Is to Love Him
Rosewood Casket
Edwards, Kenny, Lee, Morris Albert, Lindley, David, O'Connor, O'Connor, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris & Linda Ronstadt
Rosewood Casket
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0220zb9.jpglink
Rosewood Casket
Telling Me Lies
Dolly Parton
Telling Me Lies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0220zb9.jpglink
Telling Me Lies
The Pain Of Loving You
Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt
The Pain Of Loving You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pain Of Loving You
Performer
Morris Albert Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Why does Barry Manilow love the Big Apple so much?
-
"The whole thing about going on the road is about laundry!"
-
Does Barry Manilow really brush his teeth every two hours?
-
Barry Manilow talks to Michael Ball
-
Barry Manilow: "People are now realising I'm serious...I think it's time"
-
Barry Manilow chats to Steve Wright
-
Barry Manilow - Interview
-
Barry Manilow chats to Steve Wright
Back to artist