Shyheim Dionel Franklin (born November 14, 1979) is an American rapper and actor better known simply as Shyheim. He initially gained fame as a teenager, releasing his debut album AKA the Rugged Child at the age of 14 in 1994. He has spent the majority of his career affiliated with the Wu-Tang Clan, frequently collaborating with Method Man and Ghostface Killah.
As a teenager, Shyheim was considered one of hip hop's brightest prospects, being referred to as a "wunderkind" and a "prodigy", even being admired by fellow rappers such as Jay-Z, who said he "looked up to him" in admiration in his autobiography Decoded. However, his career was later derailed due to legal problems.
