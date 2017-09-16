RebekahSinger/songwriter Rebecca Jordan. Born 3 September 1976
Rebekah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1976-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb06641d-23c0-42ec-9d48-ec934d4e9efa
Rebekah Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebecca Johnson, also credited as Rebekah and Rebecca Jordan (born September 3, 1976), is an American singer-songwriter and actress from Ohio. She wrote the song "Beautiful Disaster" for Kelly Clarkson. Rebecca's own music is a mix of pop, jazz, soul, and americana. Rebecca composes on both piano and guitar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rebekah Tracks
Sort by
Into The Black
Rebekah
Into The Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Into The Black
Last played on
Conquest
Rebekah
Conquest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Conquest
Last played on
I Died A Thousand Times
Rebekah
I Died A Thousand Times
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Died A Thousand Times
Last played on
Breathe
Rebekah
Breathe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breathe
Last played on
Anxiety
Rebekah
Anxiety
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anxiety
Last played on
Parentos Law
Rebekah
Parentos Law
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Parentos Law
Last played on
Liebcraft
Rebekah
Liebcraft
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Liebcraft
Last played on
01 1
Rebekah
01 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
01 1
Performer
Last played on
The Vision (Jeroen Search's Random Visions Of A Thought Remix) [Coincidence]
Rebekah
The Vision (Jeroen Search's Random Visions Of A Thought Remix) [Coincidence]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rebekah Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist