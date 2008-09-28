Alexander ArkhangelskyBorn 23 October 1846. Died 16 November 1924
1846-10-23
Alexander Arkhangelsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Andreyevich Arkhangelsky (Russian: Алекса́ндр Андре́евич Арха́нгельский) (23 October [O.S. 11 October] 1846, Staroye Tezikovo, Penza – 16 November 1924, Prague) was a Russian composer of church music and a conductor.
Lord, Hear my prayer
