Samuel David Bailey (born February 22, 1926) is an American jazz drummer.

Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, Bailey studied drumming in New York City at the Music Center Conservatory after serving in the U.S. Air Force during World War II.

He played with Herbie Jones from 1951–53 and later with Johnny Hodges, Charles Mingus, Lou Donaldson, Curtis Fuller, Billy Taylor, Art Farmer, Ben Webster, and Horace Silver. Between 1954 and 1968 he played on several sessions led by Gerry Mulligan, and in the 1960s he played with Clark Terry, Kenny Dorham, Grant Green, Lee Konitz, Cal Tjader, Roger Kellaway, and Bob Brookmeyer.

In 1969 he retired from music and became a flight instructor. Beginning in 1973 he worked in music education in New York and was involved with the Jazzmobile.