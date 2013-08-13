Isis ProjectLed by song-writer Guy Chambers
Isis Project
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb03640c-db64-41d1-bb04-1a013b38a48e
Isis Project Tracks
Sort by
Chere Isis
Isis Project
Chere Isis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chere Isis
Last played on
Compte à Rebours
Isis Project
Compte à Rebours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Compte à Rebours
Last played on
Isis Project Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist