John Gavin Malkovich (born December 9, 1953) is an American actor, director, producer, and fashion designer. He has appeared in more than 70 films.

For his roles in Places in the Heart and In the Line of Fire, he received Academy Award nominations. He has appeared in such films as Empire of the Sun, The Killing Fields, Johnny English, Con Air, Of Mice and Men, Rounders, Ripley's Game, Being John Malkovich, Shadow of the Vampire, Burn After Reading, Red, Mulholland Falls, Dangerous Liaisons, Warm Bodies, and Bird Box, as well as producing films such as Ghost World, Juno, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.