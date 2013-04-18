The Beu Sisters are a pop-rock girl group from the U.S. state of Florida. The members of the group are sisters Candice (born 1975), Christie (born 1978) and Danielle (born 1987). The sisters were born in New York state to parents who performed on Broadway and from an early age the girls sang together. The family moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida, in 1989 and by the end of the 1990s, they had formed an a cappella act. Desmond Child, a noted songwriter, noticed the sisters and helped them to sign a contract with S-Curve Records.