The Beu Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Beu Sisters are a pop-rock girl group from the U.S. state of Florida. The members of the group are sisters Candice (born 1975), Christie (born 1978) and Danielle (born 1987). The sisters were born in New York state to parents who performed on Broadway and from an early age the girls sang together. The family moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida, in 1989 and by the end of the 1990s, they had formed an a cappella act. Desmond Child, a noted songwriter, noticed the sisters and helped them to sign a contract with S-Curve Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
