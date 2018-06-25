Inglorious are an English-based hard Rock band. Formed in February 2014 in London, the band is fronted by Nathan James, who sang for a time with Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth. Nathan James had become well known through TV shows The Voice and Superstar having failed to win both. Their success has been particularly assisted by UK digital radio station Planet Rock. They released the album II on 12 May 2017.