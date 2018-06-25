IngloriousUK rock band featuring Nathan James. Formed February 2014
Inglorious
2014-02
Inglorious Biography (Wikipedia)
Inglorious are an English-based hard Rock band. Formed in February 2014 in London, the band is fronted by Nathan James, who sang for a time with Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth. Nathan James had become well known through TV shows The Voice and Superstar having failed to win both. Their success has been particularly assisted by UK digital radio station Planet Rock. They released the album II on 12 May 2017.
Inglorious Tracks
I Got A Feeling
Inglorious
I Got A Feeling
Holy Water
Inglorious
Holy Water
Holy Water
Wake
Inglorious
Wake
Wake
Until I Die
Inglorious
Until I Die
Until I Die
High Flying Gypsy
Inglorious
High Flying Gypsy
High Flying Gypsy
Upcoming Events
28
Jan
2019
Inglorious, City of Thieves
Engine Rooms, Southampton, UK
29
Jan
2019
Inglorious, City of Thieves
O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK
31
Jan
2019
Inglorious, City of Thieves
Waterfront, Norwich, UK
1
Feb
2019
Inglorious, City of Thieves
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
2
Feb
2019
Inglorious, Frontiers, Wayward Sons, Vega, Doomsday Outlaw, Bigfoot and City of Thieves
O2 Institute Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
