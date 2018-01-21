SineAlias for Sheffield UK DJ Charles Webster. Born 1965
Charles Webster is a British electronic music producer and DJ who specialises in producing house music, amongst several other genres, including downtempo and jazz. He has recorded under his own name as well as under a series of aliases including Presence, Furry Phreaks, and Love From San Francisco, and in collaboration with several other artists.
Webster ran the now-defunct record labels Remote and Love From San Francisco, but currently owns and operates his Miso Records label.
