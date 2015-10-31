Jim SelfBorn 1943
Jim Self
1943
Jim Self Biography (Wikipedia)
James Martin Self (born August 20, 1943) is an American tubist and composer from Los Angeles. Self has performed extensively in Los Angeles and internationally as a soloist, chamber musician, orchestral tubist, and, most notably, as a studio musician in the Los Angeles movie studios having appeared on over 1500 soundtracks. He is also known for his association with the Pasadena Symphony, the Pacific Symphony, the Los Angeles Opera and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.
The Blues
Mel Torme & Marty Paich, Warren Launing, Jack Sheldon, Bob Enevoldsen, Lew McCreary, Jim Self, Ken Peplowski, Bob Efford, Gary Foster, Pete Jolly, Chuck Berghofer, Jeff Hamilton, Mel Tormé & Marty Paich
The Blues
The Blues
