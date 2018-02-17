Lea RobertsSoul singer. Born 15 April 1946
Lea Roberts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-04-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/faf5aa01-3d4a-454d-b66f-db48b07e7d0f
Lea Roberts Tracks
Sort by
I'm Losing My Mind
Lea Roberts
I'm Losing My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Losing My Mind
Last played on
All Right Now
Lea Roberts
All Right Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Right Now
Last played on
Playlists featuring Lea Roberts
Lea Roberts Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist