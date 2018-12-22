Demi Lovato Biography (Wikipedia)
Demetria Devonne Lovato ( lə-VAH-toh; born August 20, 1992) is an American singer, songwriter and actress. After appearing on the children's television series Barney & Friends as a child, she received her breakthrough role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010).
Since signing with Hollywood Records, Lovato has released six studio albums, including Don't Forget (2008), Here We Go Again (2009), Unbroken (2011), Demi (2013), Confident (2015), and Tell Me You Love Me (2017). Lovato earned seven top 20 entries on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart: "This Is Me", "Here We Go Again", "Skyscraper", "Give Your Heart a Break", "Heart Attack", "Cool for the Summer", and "Sorry Not Sorry". Of her television credits, Lovato starred as the titular character on Sonny with a Chance from 2009 to 2011; was featured as a judge and mentor on the American version of The X Factor in 2012 and 2013; and appeared as a recurring character on Glee. Her struggles with bipolar disorder, addiction, an eating disorder, and self-harm received significant media attention in the 2010s, in response to which she published the book Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year (2013) and a YouTube documentary about her life and career, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated (2017).
