Choir of Trinity Wall Street
Choir of Trinity Wall Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/faf475a7-7db4-437c-a170-9e014c80ccf4
Tracks
Sort by
Israel in Egypt (Overture & Your harps & cymbals sound)
George Frideric Handel
Israel in Egypt (Overture & Your harps & cymbals sound)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Israel in Egypt (Overture & Your harps & cymbals sound)
Orchestra
Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden, BWV.230 (opening chorus) (excerpt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden, BWV.230 (opening chorus) (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden, BWV.230 (opening chorus) (excerpt)
Orchestra
Jesu, meine Freude, BWV.227 (opening chorus)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Jesu, meine Freude, BWV.227 (opening chorus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Jesu, meine Freude, BWV.227 (opening chorus)
Orchestra
Back to artist