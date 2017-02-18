The SteampacketFormed 1965. Disbanded 1966
The Steampacket
1965
The Steampacket Biography (Wikipedia)
Steampacket (sometimes shown as Steam Packet) were a British blues band formed in 1965 by Long John Baldry with Rod Stewart, Julie Driscoll, and organist Brian Auger.
Can I Get A Witness
Can I Get A Witness
Holy Smoke
Holy Smoke
Holy Smoke
Last played on
Back At The Chicken Shack
Back At The Chicken Shack
Back At The Chicken Shack
Last played on
Lord Remember Me
Lord Remember Me
Lord Remember Me
Last played on
