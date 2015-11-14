Joe WilderBorn 22 February 1922. Died 9 May 2014
Joe Wilder
1922-02-22
Joe Wilder Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Benjamin Wilder (February 22, 1922 – May 9, 2014) was an American jazz trumpeter, bandleader, and composer.
Wilder was awarded the Temple University Jazz Master's Hall of Fame Award in 2006. The National Endowment for the Arts honored him with its highest honor in jazz, the NEA Jazz Masters Award for 2008.
Joe Wilder Tracks
Walk On The Wild Side
Jimmy Smith
Walk On The Wild Side
Walk On The Wild Side
Evil Gal Blues
Helen Humes
Evil Gal Blues
Evil Gal Blues
Everything But You
Frank Tate
Everything But You
Everything But You
Composer
