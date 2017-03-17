Jenny McLeodBorn 1941
Jenny McLeod
1941
Jenny McLeod Biography (Wikipedia)
Jennifer Helen McLeod, ONZM (born Wellington, 12 November 1941 ) is a composer and former Professor of Music at Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand.
Jenny McLeod Tracks
