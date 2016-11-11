Gottfried August HomiliusBorn 2 February 1714. Died 2 June 1785
Gottfried August Homilius
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1714-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/faeb51c0-04e0-4d54-b8cd-5f7fc3e604c3
Biography (Wikipedia)
Gottfried August Homilius (2 February 1714 – 2 June 1785) was a German composer, cantor and organist. He is considered one of the most important church composers of the generation following Bach's, and was the main representative of the empfindsamer style.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Sonata for oboe and continuo
Gottfried August Homilius
Sonata for oboe and continuo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata for oboe and continuo
Ensemble
Last played on
Gott fähret auf mit Jauchzen
Gottfried August Homilius
Gott fähret auf mit Jauchzen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gott fähret auf mit Jauchzen
Last played on
Der Herr ist mein Hirte
Gottfried August Homilius
Der Herr ist mein Hirte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der Herr ist mein Hirte
Last played on
Der Herr ist Gott (Der Herr is Gott, der uns erleuchtet)
Gottfried August Homilius
Der Herr ist Gott (Der Herr is Gott, der uns erleuchtet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der Herr ist Gott (Der Herr is Gott, der uns erleuchtet)
Orchestra
Last played on
Concerto in F major for keyboard and strings
Gottfried August Homilius
Concerto in F major for keyboard and strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9cq.jpglink
Concerto in F major for keyboard and strings
Last played on
Harpsichord Concerto in F major
Christine Schornsheim
Harpsichord Concerto in F major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt1j.jpglink
Harpsichord Concerto in F major
Orchestra
Last played on
Wachet auf, ruft uns due Stimme
Gottfried August Homilius
Wachet auf, ruft uns due Stimme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wachet auf, ruft uns due Stimme
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist