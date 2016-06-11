The HullaballoosFormed 1965. Disbanded 1966
The Hullaballoos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/faeaf235-d349-496d-9f1d-f13279280aab
The Hullaballoos Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hullaballoos were one of the original British Invasion bands. They are best known for their 1965 cover of Buddy Holly's "I'm Gonna Love You Too".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Hullaballoos Tracks
Sort by
I'm Gonna Love You Too
The Hullaballoos
I'm Gonna Love You Too
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Gonna Love You Too
Last played on
The Hullaballoos Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist