Thao & the Get Down Stay DownFormed 2003
Thao & the Get Down Stay Down
2003
Biography (Wikipedia)
Thao & the Get Down Stay Down is a San Francisco-based alternative folk rock music group that originated in Falls Church, Virginia. It consists of Thao Nguyen (vocals, guitar) and Adam Thompson (vocals, bass guitar, keyboards). Frank Stewart (lead guitar, production) and Willis Thompson (drums) are former members of the band.
Tracks
The Evening
Thao & the Get Down Stay Down
The Evening
The Evening
Guts
Thao & the Get Down Stay Down
Guts
Guts
Millionaire
Thao & the Get Down Stay Down
Millionaire
Millionaire
Nobody Dies
Thao & the Get Down Stay Down
Nobody Dies
Nobody Dies
Nobody Dies (radio edit)
Thao & the Get Down Stay Down
Nobody Dies (radio edit)
Nobody Dies (radio edit)
We Don't Call
Thao & the Get Down Stay Down
We Don't Call
We Don't Call
We The Common
Thao & the Get Down Stay Down
We The Common
We The Common
The Turnaround
Thao & the Get Down Stay Down
The Turnaround
The Turnaround
Holy Roller
Thao & the Get Down Stay Down
Holy Roller
Holy Roller
Body
Thao & the Get Down Stay Down
Body
Body
Cool Yourself
Thao & the Get Down Stay Down
Cool Yourself
Cool Yourself
