Johnny PaycheckCountry music singer-songwriter. Born 31 May 1938. Died 19 February 2003
Johnny Paycheck Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Paycheck (born Donald Eugene Lytle; May 31, 1938 – February 19, 2003) was an American country music singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and Grand Ole Opry member notable for recording the David Allan Coe song "Take This Job and Shove It". He achieved his greatest success in the 1970s as a force in country music's "Outlaw Movement" popularized by artists Coe, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Billy Joe Shaver, and Merle Haggard. In the 1980s, his music career slowed due to drug, alcohol and legal problems. He served a prison sentence in the early 1990s and his declining health effectively ended his career in early 2000. In 1980, Paycheck appeared on the PBS music program Austin City Limits (season 5).
Johnny Paycheck Tracks
Georgia In A Jug
Colorado Kool-Aid
Take This Job And Shove It
Somebody Loves Me
Someone To Give My Love To
Billy Jack Washburn
For A Minute There
Old Violin
No Show Jones
She's All I Got
Two Candles One Dinner And A Bottle
Along Came Jones
From Cotton To Satin
Honky Tonk Chritsmas
Don't Take Her, She's All I Got
Friend, Lover and Wife
The Outlaw's Prayer
Slide Off Of Your Satin Sheets
