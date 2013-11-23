Vilddas is a band that was formed in Tampere, Finland in 1997 by Annukka Hirvasvuopio, Mikko Vanhasalo and Marko Jouste. They play Sámi music, but their instrument selection consist of different instruments from many different cultures like oud and kemence. Vilddas had its first concert on November 26, 1997 in Tampere at Telakka.