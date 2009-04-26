Eddie LawrenceActor, comic and impressionist. Born 2 March 1919. Died 25 March 2014
Eddie Lawrence
1919-03-02
Eddie Lawrence Biography
Eddie Lawrence (born Lawrence Eisler; March 2, 1919 – March 25, 2014) was an American monologist, actor, singer, lyricist, playwright, artist, director and television personality, whose unique comic creation, the eternally optimistic Old Philosopher, gained him a devoted cult following for over five decades.
The Old Philosopher
