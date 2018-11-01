The Finlay MacDonald Band
The Finlay MacDonald Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fade0641-3479-45ca-8ef6-3e09b6af8071
Tracks
Sort by
Captain Mckerrals
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Captain Mckerrals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Captain Mckerrals
Last played on
Lord Lovat's Welcome to Castle Downie / Ud the Duduk
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Lord Lovat's Welcome to Castle Downie / Ud the Duduk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duncan the Guager / Elav the Terrible
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Duncan the Guager / Elav the Terrible
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duncan the Guager / Elav the Terrible
Last played on
The Gown and Apron; Tending the Cattle with a Heavy Heart; Would the Minister not Dance
The Finlay MacDonald Band
The Gown and Apron; Tending the Cattle with a Heavy Heart; Would the Minister not Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
En Cro / The Sunday Club
Kevin MacKenzie
En Cro / The Sunday Club
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
En Cro / The Sunday Club
Last played on
Funky Monkey / Golden Drones / Coradavon Lodge / The Flood On The Home
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Funky Monkey / Golden Drones / Coradavon Lodge / The Flood On The Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alistairs Vintage Bar
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Alistairs Vintage Bar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alistairs Vintage Bar
Last played on
Died and Gone to Prague
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Died and Gone to Prague
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Died and Gone to Prague
Last played on
Lord Lovat?s Welcome to Castle Downie /Ud the Duduk Live from Blas Festival 2008
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Lord Lovat?s Welcome to Castle Downie /Ud the Duduk Live from Blas Festival 2008
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
En dro / The Sunday Club
The Finlay MacDonald Band
En dro / The Sunday Club
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
En dro / The Sunday Club
Last played on
Abdoul's
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Abdoul's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abdoul's
Last played on
Died and Gone to Prague/Lauren McCowams/The Champagne Trail
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Died and Gone to Prague/Lauren McCowams/The Champagne Trail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bulgarian Tune
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Bulgarian Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bulgarian Tune
Last played on
New Breton's
The Finlay MacDonald Band
New Breton's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Breton's
Last played on
Time To Dance
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Time To Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time To Dance
Last played on
Bulgarian
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Bulgarian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bulgarian
Last played on
Barbadoes Bells; Willie Murrays; Pressed for Time
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Barbadoes Bells; Willie Murrays; Pressed for Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Exercise/The Whistler
The Finlay MacDonald Band
An Exercise/The Whistler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Exercise/The Whistler
Last played on
Duncan the Gauger / Elav the Terrible Live from Blas Festival 2008 from BBC Scotland
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Duncan the Gauger / Elav the Terrible Live from Blas Festival 2008 from BBC Scotland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pressed for Time
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Pressed for Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pressed for Time
Last played on
Salsa's
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Salsa's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salsa's
Last played on
Bulgarian Red
The Finlay MacDonald Band
Bulgarian Red
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bulgarian Red
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist