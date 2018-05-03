Johnny Douglas (19 June 1920 – 20 April 2003) was an English composer, musical director and string arranger, perhaps best known for his work in the easy listening genre. He recorded over 500 tracks for DECCA and over 80 albums for RCA, and wrote the soundtrack to the 1971 film The Railway Children, plus 37 other feature films.

In the 1980s, he also composed and conducted music for many television series, including the children's TV animation series Spider-Man, Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, Dungeons & Dragons, The Incredible Hulk, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero and The Transformers.