Johnny Douglas. Composer, producer, drummer. Born 19 June 1920. Died 20 April 2003
Johnny Douglas (19 June 1920 – 20 April 2003) was an English composer, musical director and string arranger, perhaps best known for his work in the easy listening genre. He recorded over 500 tracks for DECCA and over 80 albums for RCA, and wrote the soundtrack to the 1971 film The Railway Children, plus 37 other feature films.
In the 1980s, he also composed and conducted music for many television series, including the children's TV animation series Spider-Man, Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, Dungeons & Dragons, The Incredible Hulk, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero and The Transformers.
The Robbers
Try To Remember
The Railway Children - Overture
An Affair to Remember
As time goes by
The Way We Were
The Railway Children
Serenade in the Night
The Railway Children
DEEP PURPLE
Happy Holiday
Windows Of Paris
Smile
The Sweetest Sounds
