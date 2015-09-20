Hilton Jefferson (July 30, 1903 – November 14, 1968) was an American jazz alto saxophonist born in Danbury, Connecticut, perhaps best known for leading the saxophone section from 1940–1949 in the Cab Calloway band. Jefferson is said to have been "a soft, delicate saxophone player, with an exquisite sensibility."

In 1929 Jefferson began his professional career with Claude Hopkins, and throughout the 1930s was busy working for the big bands of Chick Webb, Fletcher Henderson and McKinney's Cotton Pickers. From 1952–1953 Jefferson performed with Duke Ellington, but ultimately became a bank guard to support himself with a steady income. In the 1950s he continued to perform, especially with Rex Stewart and some former members of the Fletcher Henderson band.