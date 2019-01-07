Bilge PumpFormed 1996
Bilge Pump
1996
Pangea No More
Pangea No More
Pangea No More
The Passion Of The Kid (6 Music session 270618)
The Passion Of The Kid (6 Music session 270618)
Wheel of Yew
Wheel of Yew
Wheel of Yew
Brown Ale For Sister Sarah (John Peel session 11th May 2003)
Brown Ale For Sister Sarah (John Peel session 11th May 2003)
The Fall And Rise Of The Alpha Male (John Peel session 11th May 2003)
The Fall And Rise Of The Alpha Male (John Peel session 11th May 2003)
Pangaea No More (6 Music session 260618)
Pangaea No More (6 Music session 260618)
Pangaea No More (6 Music session 260618)
The Passion of The Kid (6 Music session 260618)
The Passion of The Kid (6 Music session 260618)
Wheel OF Yew (6 Music session 260618)
Wheel OF Yew (6 Music session 260618)
Wheel OF Yew (6 Music session 260618)
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
Bilge Pump, Hookworms and The Orielles
Leeds Town Hall, Leeds, UK
15
Feb
2019
Bilge Pump, Swine Tax and Fret! (UK)
The Cumberland Arms, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
16
Feb
2019
Bilge Pump
Glad Café, Glasgow, UK
17
Feb
2019
Bilge Pump
Leith Depot, Edinburgh, UK
20
Feb
2019
Bilge Pump
Delicious Clam HQ, Sheffield, UK
