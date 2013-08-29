Sir George MacfarrenBorn 2 March 1813. Died 31 October 1887
Sir George Macfarren
1813-03-02
Sir George Macfarren Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir George Alexander (G.A.) Macfarren (2 March 1813 – 31 October 1887) was an English composer and musicologist.
Sir George Macfarren Tracks
Chevy Chace
Chevy Chace
