Celldweller is a Detroit, Michigan-based industrial rock project by multi-musician Klayton. Klayton creates a hybrid fusion of digital and organic elements: designed soundscapes that take cues from electronic genres like drum and bass, electro, and dubstep, woven together with aggressive rock/metal and orchestral elements. Celldweller songs have been featured in many films, movie trailers, television shows and video games.

