CelldwellerBorn 13 November 1963
Celldweller
1963-11-13
Celldweller Biography (Wikipedia)
Celldweller is a Detroit, Michigan-based industrial rock project by multi-musician Klayton. Klayton creates a hybrid fusion of digital and organic elements: designed soundscapes that take cues from electronic genres like drum and bass, electro, and dubstep, woven together with aggressive rock/metal and orchestral elements. Celldweller songs have been featured in many films, movie trailers, television shows and video games.
Celldweller Tracks
New Age (feat. Celldweller)
Muzzy
New Age (feat. Celldweller)
New Age (feat. Celldweller)
Last played on
Razorface
Celldweller
Razorface
Razorface
Last played on
Elara
Celldweller
Elara
Elara
Last played on
Down to Earth (Klayton Remix)
Celldweller
Down to Earth (Klayton Remix)
Down to Earth (Klayton Remix)
Last played on
Switchback
Celldweller
Switchback
Switchback
Last played on
