Martin Lovett OBE (born 3 March 1927) is an English cellist, best known as the cellist with the Amadeus Quartet.

When he was 11, his father, a cellist with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, gave him his first lessons. At 15, he won a scholarship to the Royal College of Music in London. He joined the Amadeus Quartet at the age of 19, in 1947. They remained together for 40 years, until the death of violist Peter Schidlof in 1987, when they decided to disband.

Since the end of the Amadeus Quartet, Lovett has been much in demand for performances with various chamber music groups including the Amadeus Ensemble. He gives chamber music courses all over the world. The Amadeus Summer Course, held each year at the Royal Academy of Music in London, is a highlight of this activity.

A fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, he also acts as a judge in many international chamber music competitions.