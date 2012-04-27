Bongo HermanJM reggae percussionist Herman Davis
Bongo Herman
Herman Davis (born 1941), better known as Bongo Herman, is a Jamaican hand-drummer, percussionist and singer who has had a successful career stretching back to the early 1960s.
