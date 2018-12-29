Oscar Brown Jr.Born 10 October 1926. Died 29 May 2005
Oscar Brown Jr. (October 10, 1926 – May 29, 2005) was an American singer, songwriter, playwright, poet, civil rights activist, and actor. He ran unsuccessfully for office in both the Illinois state legislature and the U.S. Congress. Brown wrote numerous songs (only 125 have been published), 12 albums, and more than a dozen musical plays.
Dat Dere
Oscar Brown Jr.
Dat Dere
Dat Dere
Lucky Guy
Oscar Brown Jr.
Lucky Guy
Lucky Guy
Signifying Monkey
Oscar Brown Jr.
Signifying Monkey
Signifying Monkey
It Ain't Necessarily So
Oscar Brown Jr.
It Ain't Necessarily So
It Ain't Necessarily So
Straighten UP & Fly Right
Oscar Brown Jr.
Straighten UP & Fly Right
Straighten UP & Fly Right
Opportunity Please Knock
Oscar Brown Jr.
Opportunity Please Knock
The Snake
Oscar Brown Jr.
The Snake
The Snake
Mr Kicks
Oscar Brown Jr.
Mr Kicks
Mr Kicks
Brother Where Are You? (Matthew Herbert Remix)
Oscar Brown Jr.
Brother Where Are You? (Matthew Herbert Remix)
Somebody Buy Me A Drink
Oscar Brown Jr.
Somebody Buy Me A Drink
Somebody Buy Me A Drink
Work Song
Oscar Brown Jr.
Work Song
Work Song
The Snake
Oscar Brown Jr.
The Snake
The Snake
Excuse Me For Living
Oscar Brown Jr.
Excuse Me For Living
Excuse Me For Living
Hazel's Hips
Oscar Brown Jr.
Hazel's Hips
Hazel's Hips
One For My Baby
Oscar Brown Jr.
One For My Baby
One For My Baby
But I Was Cool>
Oscar Brown Jr.
But I Was Cool>
But I Was Cool>
It ain't necessarily so (Porgy and Bess)
Oscar Brown Jr.
It ain't necessarily so (Porgy and Bess)
It ain't necessarily so (Porgy and Bess)
