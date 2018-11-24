Debbie DeanBorn 1 February 1928. Died 17 February 2001
Debbie Dean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1928-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fad1151a-dc12-4bfb-8807-d3cd7e27767b
Debbie Dean Biography (Wikipedia)
Reba Jeanette Smith (February 1, 1928 – February 17, 2001), known professionally as Debbie Dean, was an American singer who was the first white solo artist to record for Motown.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Debbie Dean Tracks
Sort by
Why Am I Lovin' You
Debbie Dean
Why Am I Lovin' You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Am I Lovin' You
Last played on
A New Girl
Debbie Dean
A New Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A New Girl
Last played on
Don't Let Him Shop Around
Debbie Dean
Don't Let Him Shop Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Let Him Shop Around
Last played on
Debbie Dean Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist