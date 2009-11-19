Friska Viljor are a Swedish indie rock band from Stockholm. Daniel Johansson and Joakim Sveningsson founded the band in January 2005. The men of Friska Viljor have pledged to never compose sober.

Their debut album Bravo! was released in Sweden in 2006 then the rest of the world the following year. Tour de Hearts was released to the world on 21 May 2008. The band has toured internationally, performing at the Rock am Bach Festival in Neuhofen an der Ybbs, Austria in 2007. With their 2013 album "Remember Our Name", Friska Viljor went touring Europe and played sold out shows especially in Germany. In 2013 they will play some big German summer festivals as Hurricane Festival, and another leg of European club touring in autumn.