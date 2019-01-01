Anand-MilindFormed 1984
Anand-Milind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/facf958c-b33f-4d53-8307-662de2fa9b11
Anand-Milind Biography (Wikipedia)
Anand and Milind Shrivastav are a duo of Indian composers of film music. They have written the music for over 200 Bollywood films, and are the sons of Chitragupta.[dead link]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anand-Milind Tracks
Sort by
Anand-Milind Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist