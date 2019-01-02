Anne Marie DavidBorn 23 May 1952
Anne Marie David
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/face7456-a8e2-462d-b648-2328ee4f506f
Anne Marie David Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne-Marie David (born 23 May 1952 in Arles, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France) is a French singer. She has represented two countries at the Eurovision Song Contest.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anne Marie David Tracks
Sort by
Tu Te Reconnaitras
Anne Marie David
Tu Te Reconnaitras
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ngjbn.jpglink
Tu Te Reconnaitras
Last played on
Wonderful Dream
Anne Marie David
Wonderful Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wonderful Dream
Last played on
Tu te reconnaîtras (Luxembourg)
Anne Marie David
Tu te reconnaîtras (Luxembourg)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tu te reconnaîtras (Luxembourg)
Last played on
Day of All Days
Anne Marie David
Day of All Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Anne Marie David
Anne Marie David Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist