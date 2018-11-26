Barbara LynnBorn 16 January 1942
Barbara Lynn
1942-01-16
Barbara Lynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Lynn (born Barbara Lynn Ozen, later Barbara Lynn Cumby, January 16, 1942) is an American rhythm and blues and electric blues guitarist, singer and songwriter. She is best known for her R&B chart-topping hit, "You'll Lose a Good Thing" (1962).
Barbara Lynn Tracks
You'll Lose A Good Thing
Barbara Lynn
You'll Lose A Good Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You'll Lose A Good Thing
Last played on
Take Your Love And Run
Barbara Lynn
Take Your Love And Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Movin' on a groove
Barbara Lynn
Movin' on a groove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Movin' on a groove
Last played on
(Until Then) I'll Suffer
Barbara Lynn
(Until Then) I'll Suffer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(Until Then) I'll Suffer
Last played on
I Don't Want A Playboy
Barbara Lynn
I Don't Want A Playboy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Losing Me
Barbara Lynn
You're Losing Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Losing Me
Last played on
Trying to love two
Barbara Lynn
Trying to love two
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trying to love two
Last played on
This Is The Thanks I Get
Barbara Lynn
This Is The Thanks I Get
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is The Thanks I Get
Last played on
You Left The Water Running
Barbara Lynn
You Left The Water Running
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Left The Water Running
Last played on
I'm A Good Woman
Barbara Lynn
I'm A Good Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm A Good Woman
Last played on
One Night Of Sin
Barbara Lynn
One Night Of Sin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Night Of Sin
Last played on
Sugar Coated Love
Barbara Lynn
Sugar Coated Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar Coated Love
Last played on
You Don't Have To Go
Barbara Lynn
You Don't Have To Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Have To Go
Last played on
I'm Still The Same
Barbara Lynn
I'm Still The Same
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Still The Same
Last played on
Mellow Feeling
Barbara Lynn
Mellow Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mellow Feeling
Last played on
