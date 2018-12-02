Stacey Shames
Stacey Shames
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fac8959c-8ff3-4181-9428-d325e2182194
Stacey Shames Tracks
Sort by
She moved through the fair
Anon.
She moved through the fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060dzx7.jpglink
She moved through the fair
Last played on
She moved through the fair
Trad.
She moved through the fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060dzx7.jpglink
She moved through the fair
Performer
Last played on
She moved through the fair
Traditional, Edin Karamazov, Stacey Shames, Craig Leon & Andreas Scholl
She moved through the fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05td8cg.jpglink
She moved through the fair
Composer
Last played on
Le Fils des etoiles
Erik Satie
Le Fils des etoiles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Le Fils des etoiles
Last played on
She moved through the fair
Trad.
She moved through the fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060dzx7.jpglink
She moved through the fair
Last played on
My love is like a red, red rose
Stacey Shames
My love is like a red, red rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060dzx7.jpglink
My love is like a red, red rose
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist