C418
C418 Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Rosenfeld, (born 9 May 1989) also known as C418 (pronounced "see four eighteen"), is a German musician, producer and sound engineer best known as the composer and sound designer for the 2011 video game Minecraft. He has also written and produced the theme for Beyond Stranger Things.
C418 Tracks
Stranger Things
Stranger Things
Haggstrom
Haggstrom
Mice On Venus
Mice On Venus
