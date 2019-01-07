tUnE-yArDs Biography (Wikipedia)
Tune-Yards (stylized as tUnE-yArDs) is the music project of New England native Merrill Garbus (born March 3, 1979), with long-time collaborator, bassist Nate Brenner. Garbus’s music draws from an eclectic variety of sources and utilizes elements such as loop pedals, ukulele, vocals, and lo-fi percussion. Tune-Yards’ 2011 album Whokill was ranked the number one album of that year in The Village Voice's annual Pazz and Jop critic's poll.
The album Nikki Nack was released in 2014, with its first single, "Water Fountain", being picked up by Google Pixel in 2016 for an advertising campaign. The album I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life was released in January 2018. At the same time, the Tune-Yards provided an atmospheric score for the sci fi film Sorry to Bother You.
- Merrill Garbus wrote 'Look At Your Hands' in the 'wake of the Orlando shooting'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05l7917.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05l7917.jpg2017-10-28T07:25:00.000ZMerrill Garbus of Tune-Yards talks to Mary Anne about the making of her latest single.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05l77ll
Merrill Garbus wrote 'Look At Your Hands' in the 'wake of the Orlando shooting'
tUnE-yArDs Tracks
Sort by
Now as Then
Look At Your Hands
Heart Attack
Bizness
Water Fountain (Clean Edit)
Water Fountain
Hey Life
You Yes You
Powa
Hatari (6 Music Session, 15 Sep 2009)
Coast To Coast
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
tUnE-yArDs Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
How varied are your musical tastes?
-
What music are you a fan of?
-
“David Bowie made one of his best records at 69… that’s a real inspiration”
-
"To make a record...with lyrics that you could tattoo on your arm"
-
"If I had all the time in the world...I would do some experimental podcasts"
-
St. Vincent in conversation with Lauren Laverne
-
"I'd like to get up on the dance floor to this" - Toyah Willcox reviews St Vincent's latest release
-
St Vincent's gift certificates
-
St Vincent introduces her Wise Gift track
-
St. Vincent in conversation with Stuart Maconie