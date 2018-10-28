Aldo CeccatoBorn 18 February 1934
Aldo Ceccato
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1934-02-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fac0aced-486a-471c-b3f1-4f5a425f1857
Aldo Ceccato Biography (Wikipedia)
Aldo Ceccato (born 18 February 1934) is an Italian conductor.
Ceccato was born in Milan. He worked as assistant to Sergiu Celibidache and was music director of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra from 1973 until 1977. Then, from 1976 until 1982, he was music director of the Hamburg Philharmonic. He was also music director of the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra from 1985 until 1990. He is the son-in-law of conductor Victor de Sabata and has made a recording of de Sabata's compositions for the Hyperion record label. In 1971, he recorded Donizetti's Maria Stuarda and Verdi's La traviata, both with Beverly Sills.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aldo Ceccato Tracks
Sort by
La Traviata: Act 2 - Dance of the Gypsies
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata: Act 2 - Dance of the Gypsies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
La Traviata: Act 2 - Dance of the Gypsies
Last played on
Final movt: Presto - Molto allegro from Piano Concerto No.1 in G minor, Op.25
Felix Mendelssohn
Final movt: Presto - Molto allegro from Piano Concerto No.1 in G minor, Op.25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Final movt: Presto - Molto allegro from Piano Concerto No.1 in G minor, Op.25
Orchestra
Last played on
Maria Stuarda - opera seria in 3 acts
Gaetano Donizetti
Maria Stuarda - opera seria in 3 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Maria Stuarda - opera seria in 3 acts
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 25
John Ogdon
Piano Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gxwb.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 25
Last played on
Brindisi (La traviata)
John Alldis Choir, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Giuseppe Verdi, Aldo Ceccato, Nicolai Gedda & Beverly Sills
Brindisi (La traviata)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brindisi (La traviata)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist