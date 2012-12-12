Down to Nothing (or DTN) are an American straight edge hardcore punk band from Richmond, Virginia. Since their inception in 2000, Down to Nothing have toured all over the world. Their most recent studio recording is a 2013 LP Life On The James on Revelation Records, preceded by CD/vinyl EP titled All My Sons released in 2010 on Reaper Records (US) and Dead Souls Records (AUS). Down to Nothing's first two albums, Save It For The Birds and Splitting Headache, are currently out of print but were re-released in February 2008 on one CD/LP titled Unbreakable.

Members of Down to Nothing also play in Terror and Trapped Under Ice.