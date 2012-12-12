Down to NothingFormed 2000
Down to Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fac027c9-e8db-4546-9515-9d48d1a7185c
Down to Nothing Biography (Wikipedia)
Down to Nothing (or DTN) are an American straight edge hardcore punk band from Richmond, Virginia. Since their inception in 2000, Down to Nothing have toured all over the world. Their most recent studio recording is a 2013 LP Life On The James on Revelation Records, preceded by CD/vinyl EP titled All My Sons released in 2010 on Reaper Records (US) and Dead Souls Records (AUS). Down to Nothing's first two albums, Save It For The Birds and Splitting Headache, are currently out of print but were re-released in February 2008 on one CD/LP titled Unbreakable.
Members of Down to Nothing also play in Terror and Trapped Under Ice.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Down to Nothing Tracks
Sort by
Undefeated
Down to Nothing
Undefeated
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Undefeated
Last played on
Down to Nothing Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist