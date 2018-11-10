Grand PubaBorn 4 March 1966
Grand Puba
Grand Puba Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxwell Dixon (born March 4, 1966), known professionally as Grand Puba is an American rapper and emcee best known as a member of the group Brand Nubian from New Rochelle, New York.
Grand Puba Tracks
Change Gonna Come
Shake With Me (feat. Grand Puba)
I Like It
Lickshot
What's the 411? (feat. Grand Puba)
360 (What Goes Around)
Get It (12th Planet Remix)
Get It (Caspa's 80Eighties Remix)
