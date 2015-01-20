Johann Heinrich RolleBorn 23 December 1716. Died 29 December 1785
Johann Heinrich Rolle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1716-12-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fabbff8e-992b-48a8-aef9-0caea5489796
Johann Heinrich Rolle Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Heinrich Rolle (23 December 1716 - 29 December 1785) was a German baroque composer.
Rolle was born in Quedlinburg. His father was a musician in Magdeburg, and in his early years Rolle served there as an organist while studying law. In 1741 he became a chamber musician in the court of the Prussian King Frederick II, before returning to Magdeburg in 1746 to take up the position of organist at St John's Church. Rolle's father died in 1751, and Rolle succeeded him as music director at the Altstädtisches Gymnasium, a secondary school. He died in Magdeburg, aged 69.
Rolle is remembered mainly for his oratorios.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johann Heinrich Rolle Tracks
Sort by
Der Friede Gottes
Johann Heinrich Rolle
Der Friede Gottes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der Friede Gottes
Last played on
Johann Heinrich Rolle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist