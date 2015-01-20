Johann Heinrich Rolle (23 December 1716 - 29 December 1785) was a German baroque composer.

Rolle was born in Quedlinburg. His father was a musician in Magdeburg, and in his early years Rolle served there as an organist while studying law. In 1741 he became a chamber musician in the court of the Prussian King Frederick II, before returning to Magdeburg in 1746 to take up the position of organist at St John's Church. Rolle's father died in 1751, and Rolle succeeded him as music director at the Altstädtisches Gymnasium, a secondary school. He died in Magdeburg, aged 69.

Rolle is remembered mainly for his oratorios.