The Montrose Avenue were a British rock band, formed in 1996 and were based in Wokingham, Berkshire. The group were composed of lead singer and guitarist Robert Lindsey-Clark, pianist, guitarist and vocalist Scott James, vocalist and guitarist Paul Williams, bassist James Taylor and drummer Matt Everitt who left Menswear to join the group.

James and Williams met at school in Reading, and first performed together as a duo covering material by The Byrds and Moby Grape. They met Lindsey-Clark at a folk club and the trio formed Montrose Avenue in 1996. Taylor and Everitt then completed the line-up and signed a recording contract with Columbia Records the following year. The limited edition She's Looking For Me EP, released in 1997, charted at #118 in the UK singles chart. This was then followed by their first mainstream single in March 1998, in which "Where Do I Stand" proved to be their only top 40 hit, charting at #38. "Shine" then followed up three months later charting at #59, before their final single "Start Again" released in October, charted at #58.