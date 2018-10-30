Wladimiro Ganzarolli (January 9, 1932 – January 13, 2010) was an Italian operatic bass-baritone, particularly associated with Mozart and Rossini roles.

Born in Venice, he studied in his native city at the Conservatorio di Musica Benedetto Marcello di Venezia with Iris Adami Corradetti. He made his debut at the Teatro Nuovo in Milan, as Mephisto in Faust, in 1958. The following year, he appeared at the Spoleto Festival in Donizetti's Il duca d'Alba, and at the Piccola Scala in Paisiello's Nina.

He made his debut at La Scala in 1961, in the premiere of Pizzetti's Il Calzare d'Argento. During the 1962–63 season, he took part in revivals of Meyerbeer's Les Huguenots, as Nevers, and of Rossini's Semiramide, as Assur, both opposite Joan Sutherland. Other notable roles there included; Dulcamara, Sulpice, Leporello, Figaro, Lescaut, Scarpia, Escamillo, Falstaff, the title roles in Cherubini's Ali Baba and Hindemith's Cardillac. He sang widely in Italy; Verona, Rome, Florence, Venice, Turin, Bologna, Naples, etc.